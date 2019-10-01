Play

Omenihu (knee) said he expects to return for Week 5 against the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Omenihu was inactive for Week 4's loss to the Panthers but is confident he'll suit up this week. "I'm good to go," Omenihu said. He's part of the defensive end rotation and recorded one sack and three tackles in two games played.

