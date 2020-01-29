Omenihu recorded 13 tackles, three sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 14 regular-season games in 2019.

Omenihu averaged 32 defensive snaps per game, and his playing time ticked up after J.J. Watt's mid-season pectoral injury opened up an opportunity for the rookie. Houston invested a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in Omenihu, a local kid from Houston who played college ball at Texas, and he developed nicely. The Texans used several players at the defensive end spot opposite Watt, so expect Omenihu to be in the mix for a starting job in 2020.