Omenihu (leg) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns.
Omenihu didn't practice all week, so it's tough to see a path to play this week. The Texans believe he has a chance, however, and we'll know the final verdict about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's forced to sit out, Carlos Watkins could pick up some extra reps at defensive end.
More News
-
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Suffers leg injury•
-
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Another sack in loss•
-
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Records sack in loss•
-
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Fills rotational role as rookie•
-
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Makes one big play•
-
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Full participant Wednesday•