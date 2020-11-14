Omenihu (leg) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns.

Omenihu didn't practice all week, so it's tough to see a path to play this week. The Texans believe he has a chance, however, and we'll know the final verdict about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's forced to sit out, Carlos Watkins could pick up some extra reps at defensive end.

