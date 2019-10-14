Omenihu had one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs in Week 6.

Omenihu made his one tackle count. Not only did it produce a sack, he stripped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the ball, which was recovered by Bernardrick McKinney, putting the Texans in business at Kansas City's 3-yard-line with 23 seconds left in the first half. One play later, Deshaun Watson scrambled in for a touchdown, giving Houston a lead entering the break. His normal role is to occupy blockers and let guys like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus get to the quarterback, but the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Texas as recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles.