Texans' Charles Omenihu: Makes one big play
Omenihu had one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs in Week 6.
Omenihu made his one tackle count. Not only did it produce a sack, he stripped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the ball, which was recovered by Bernardrick McKinney, putting the Texans in business at Kansas City's 3-yard-line with 23 seconds left in the first half. One play later, Deshaun Watson scrambled in for a touchdown, giving Houston a lead entering the break. His normal role is to occupy blockers and let guys like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus get to the quarterback, but the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Texas as recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...