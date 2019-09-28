Play

The Texans have listed Omenihu (knee) as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Omenihu was limited at practice all week and appears to be trending toward a game-time decision. In the event that he is unable to suit up look for Carlos Watkins to see an increased workload providing depth at defensive end.

