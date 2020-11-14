Omenihu (leg) will not play in Sunday's game against the Browns.
Omenihu did not travel with the team to Cleveland which reinforces the point he will not play. The defensive end did not practice all week, but will aim to try and take the field against the Patriots in Week 11.
