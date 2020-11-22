Omenihu (leg) is active for Sunday's matchup against New England.
The 2019 fifth-round draft choice sat out Houston's Week 10 road loss to the Browns, marking his first missed game of the campaign. The Texas product dressed for 14 contests as a rookie, and he's continued to fill an important rotational role on defense in his sophomore season as well. Omenihu has logged two sacks this season while fielding a workload of 29.5 defensive snaps per game, and he has at least one QB hit in seven straight appearances.
