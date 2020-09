Omenihu had two tackles and one sack in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Omenihu recorded his first sack of the season in the third quarter, snuffing out a Ravens' red-zone trip and forcing them to kick a field goal. He started Week 1 but came off the bench against the Ravens behind P.J. Hall. He'll be part of the rotation at defensive end all season.