Omenihu recorded 13 tackles, three sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 14 games in 2019.

Omenihu averaged 32 defensive snaps per game, and his playing time ticked up after J.J. Watt's mid-season pectoral injury opened an opportunity for the rookie. Houston invested a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in Omenihu, a local kid from Houston who played college ball at Texas, and he developed nicely. The Texans used several players at the defensive end spot opposite Watt, so expect Omenihu, who has three years remaining on his rookie deal, to be in the mix for a starting job in 2020.