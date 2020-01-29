Texans' Charles Omenihu: Sizable role as rookie
Omenihu recorded 13 tackles, three sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 14 games in 2019.
Omenihu averaged 32 defensive snaps per game, and his playing time ticked up after J.J. Watt's mid-season pectoral injury opened an opportunity for the rookie. Houston invested a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in Omenihu, a local kid from Houston who played college ball at Texas, and he developed nicely. The Texans used several players at the defensive end spot opposite Watt, so expect Omenihu, who has three years remaining on his rookie deal, to be in the mix for a starting job in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...