The Texans selected Omenihu in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 161st overall.

A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, Omenihu (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) didn't really live up the hype until his senior year in 2018 when he led the Longhorns with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Still raw as a prospect, Omenihu has the size to grow into a regular role on the edge in Houston, especially given Jadeveon Clowney's uncertain future.