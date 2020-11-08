site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Charles Omenihu: Suffers leg injury
RotoWire Staff
Omenihu is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a leg injury.
Omenihu registered one hit on the quarterback before exiting during the first half. Carlos Watkins should see more work as a rotational defensive end in his absence.
