Omenihu (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Omenihu was a limited participant at practice leading up to the game, and, as evidenced by this news, was unable to shake off the injury. With the 2019 fifth-round pick sidelined, Carlos Watkins could see an increased role providing depth at defensive end.

