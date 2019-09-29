Texans' Charles Omenihu: Won't go Sunday
Omenihu (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Omenihu was a limited participant at practice leading up to the game, and, as evidenced by this news, was unable to shake off the injury. With the 2019 fifth-round pick sidelined, Carlos Watkins could see an increased role providing depth at defensive end.
