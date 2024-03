The Texans re-signed Heck on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2020 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina will remain in Houston after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Texans. Across his time in the NFL, Heck has appeared in 41 contests and made 21 starts (only three starts in 2023). He's expected to compete for a depth role on the Texans' offensive line as the offseason progresses.