Texans' Charlie Heck: Nabbed by Houston

The Texans selected Heck in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

Heck is a hulking figure at tackle, checking in at 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds with nimble feet for his size. He had a 5.16 in the 40 -- a strong time when adjusting for his frame and his 112-inch broad jump underlines a strong anchor. Heck played left tackle at North Carolina but has a clearer path to competing for the right tackle spot in Houston with 2019 first-rounder Tytus Howard.