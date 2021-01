Heck is expected to make his first NFL start Week 17 against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans announced earlier in the week that starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) is expected to miss the season finale. The domino effect of that is having Heck start at right tackle while Roderick Johnson moves from right tackle to replace Tunsil. Heck was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020.