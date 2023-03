The Texans and Winovich agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $2.75 million Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After having spent three years with the Patriots and one season in Cleveland, Winovich is now set to pursue his fifth NFL campaign with the Texans following Monday's development. The 27-year-old defensive end tallied 20 tackles and one sack across eight matchups suited up for in 2022.