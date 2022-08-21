site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-chester-rogers-goes-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Chester Rogers: Goes on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 21, 2022
at
3:58 pm ET
•
1 min read
Rogers (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Rogers injury is not yet known, but he did play in the
Texans' preseason win over the Rams on Friday. He was competing for one of the final active roster spots at wide receiver, but he'll now miss the 2022 season.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read