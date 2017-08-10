Texans' Chris Clark: Available for preseason opener
Clark (shoulder) started at left tackle in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Panthers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clark, who's bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, appears set to open the regular season as a starting bookend opposite RT Kendall Lamm.
