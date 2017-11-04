Clark (calf) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

Clark sat out last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with a strained calf but was able to practice on a limited basis this week. The 32-year-old is the logical candidate to start at left tackle after the trade of Duane Brown, who Clark filled in for during the former's six-game holdout to start the season.

