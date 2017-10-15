Texans' Chris Clark: Hurts calf, won't return
Clark injured his calf during Sunday's game against the Browns and won't return, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
The Texans have a bye week ahead, so Clark will have an extra week to recover. For the rest of the game, Kendall Lamm will fill in at left tackle.
