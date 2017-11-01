Texans' Chris Clark: Set to return from strained calf
Clark (calf) is expected to return to practice this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clark missed last Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks due to a strained calf. If Clark is indeed able to return this week, there's a solid chance he'll reclaim a starting role at left tackle after the Texans traded Duane Brown to the Seahawks on Monday, one week after Brown ended his season-long holdout.
