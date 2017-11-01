Clark (calf) is expected to return to practice this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clark missed last Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks due to a strained calf. If Clark is indeed able to return this week, there's a solid chance he'll reclaim a starting role at left tackle after the Texans traded Duane Brown to the Seahawks on Monday, one week after Brown ended his season-long holdout.

