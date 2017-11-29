Texans' Chris Clark: Shifts to IR
The Texans will place Clark (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston opted to shut Clark down for the season after it became clear he would miss additional time after injuring his ankle in Monday's loss to the Ravens. Clark, who has served as the Texans' starting left tackle for most of the season while Duane Brown held out before being dealt to the Seahawks in October, will likely be replaced by Kendall Lamm.
