Texans' Chris Clark: Will not play Week 8
Clark (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Clark's role was likely to diminish with the return of veteran Duane Brown from a holdout, but the calf injury guaranteed a quick return for the veteran. Kendall Lamm and Julien Davenport will serve as reserve offensive tackles until Clark returns.
More News
-
Texans' Chris Clark: Could miss time with calf injury•
-
Texans' Chris Clark: Hurts calf, won't return•
-
Texans' Chris Clark: Available for preseason opener•
-
Texans to start OT Chris Clark in place of Duane Brown in Week 2•
-
Report: Texans acquire OL Chris Clark from Broncos•
-
Peyton Manning, Emmanuel Sanders cleared to play for Broncos•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...