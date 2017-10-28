Clark (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Clark's role was likely to diminish with the return of veteran Duane Brown from a holdout, but the calf injury guaranteed a quick return for the veteran. Kendall Lamm and Julien Davenport will serve as reserve offensive tackles until Clark returns.

