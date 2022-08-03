Conley is off to a strong start at camp, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.

Harris notes Conley's been a difficult cover in one-on-ones and is making catches at every level. He was also featured extensively during Houston's two-minute drill Tuesday, reaching high and behind him on a fourth down catch to extend the drive. Conley had the fifth-most targets in 2021 and was headed for a similar fate in 2022, but the John Metchie (illness) situation plus Danny Amendola's retirement reshuffled the depth chart behind Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. Conley, who ranked third in receiving yards in 2021, is in the mix to be the primary slot receiver this coming season.