Conley has been elevated from Houston's practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Colts.

Conley, who caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Texans last season, is back in the mix for Week 1 snaps, though he's a speculative fantasy option at this stage, while working in a wideout corps headed by Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.