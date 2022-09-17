The Texans elevated Conley from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Conley was elevated for Week 1 as well and played 10 snaps, but he didn't record a catch on two targets. The 2015 third-round pick played 16 games for the Texans in 2021 and caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, so his familiarity with Houston's offensive system is clearly important early on in 2022. Conley can be elevated only three times before needing to be signed to the active roster.