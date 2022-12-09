Moore could see more targets Sunday against the Cowboys, as fellow wide receivers Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) have both been ruled out.
Phillip Dorsett is the more direct replacement for the pair of injured outside receivers, but Moore could see more targets in the slot given the lack of established alternatives for Davis Mills to throw to. Moore's 314 receiving yards lead all available Texans wide receivers.
