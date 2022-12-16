Moore is poised to be among the Texans' leading pass catchers Sunday against the Chiefs with Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) sidelined for a second straight game.

After combining for a 27-314-2 line on 40 targets through his first 11 appearances of the season, Moore took on a larger role last Sunday in Dallas, turning a season-high snap share (80 percent) into 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 124 yards. That came against the Cowboys' stingy pass defense, and he'll now line up versus Kansas City's 22nd-ranked unit (235.5 yards per game). Perhaps the biggest question mark surrounding Moore is who will be throwing him passes when, as Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel had a 50/50 split of the QB snaps Week 14.