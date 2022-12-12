Moore recorded 10 receptions on 11 targets for 124 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Moore saw an increased role with both Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) sidelined. He took advantage by doubling any other Texan in targets and yards, and his performance was highlighted by gains of 36 and 31 yards. The only thing missing from his performance was a score, but Moore still tallied the highest yardage total in a single game of his career. If one of Collins or Cooks can return in Week 15 against the Chiefs, Moore will likely see his role fade significantly, but he proved he can deliver with opportunity in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
