Moore recorded three receptions on three targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.

Moore shifted up the depth chart with Brandin Cooks (calf) sidelined to serve as the Texans' second receiver. However, he had only two receptions for seven yards prior to the team's final drive -- which came in garbage time -- when he recorded a 39-yard reception deep down the field. Even if Cooks remains sidelined, it will be difficult to trust Moore moving forward given the state of Houston's offense.