Moore was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hip issue, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After securing eight of 10 targets for 108 yards through the first three games of the season, Moore failed to record a reception in Week 4 and is now listed with a hip injury that he presumably picked up during the team's loss to the Chargers. The veteran wideout will have two more opportunities to practice before the Texans need to make a decision on his status for Week 5.