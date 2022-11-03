Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson are expected to serve as the Texans' top three receivers Thursday against the Eagles with Nico Collins (groin) ruled out and Brandin Cooks (personal/wrist) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston has three wide receivers on its practice squad that it could elevate in advance of Thursday's game to provide additional depth, but that group has only one career NFL reception among them and likely wouldn't be significant threats to poach playing time from the likes of Moore, Dorsett and Johnson. Moore and Dorsett were already thrust into elevated roles in the Week 8 loss to the Titans while Collins was sidelined, but Moore failed to draw a target while playing 65 percent of the snaps on offense. Moore, who owns a 10-128-1 receiving line on 16 targets over his six games this season, should have a better chance of being a factor this week with Cooks joining Collins on the sideline, but Moore won't be a safe bet to turn in a fantasy-friendly stat line.