Moore secured four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Moore set the pace in receptions for the Texans on the night and shared the team lead in targets with Phillip Dorsett. The journeyman wideout also recorded his second touchdown in the last three games when he made a 13-yard scoring grab late in the first half, making it a solid fantasy night overall. Moore's role will take a hit if at least one of Brandin Cooks (personal) or Nico Collins (groin) is available for a Week 10 road matchup against the Giants.