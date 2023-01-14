Moore caught two of six targets for 22 yards in a 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Moore, who received heavy usage late in the season due to Nico Collins' season-ending foot injury, caught 21 of 34 targets for 234 yards over the final five games. He totaled 48 catches for 548 yards and two touchdowns, his best output in seven NFL seasons. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in March and will turn 30 in the offseason. It's unknown what kind of market will develop for him or whether a new Texans coaching regime will want to bring him back, but Moore should find a home in 2023.