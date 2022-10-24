Moore caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.

After missing the Texans' last game before their bye due to a hip issue, Moore returned to action and got his team on the board with his first TD of the season on a 13-yard grab early in the second quarter. Houston's thin wideout corps got a little thinner Sunday when Nico Collins suffered a groin injury, and Brandin Cooks might be on the trade block, so Moore could be headed for a much more significant role in Week 8 against the Titans.