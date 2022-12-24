Moore (foot) is active for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Moore was a limited practice participant all week due to the foot issue, but now that he's avoided the inactive list, he should be secure in a full-time starting role both Saturday and for the rest of the season, after Nico Collins (foot) was moved to injured reserve. While both Collins and Brandin Cooks (calf) were sidelined for the past two weeks, Moore served as Houston's top option in the passing game, garnering 19 targets between those contests. Cooks is back in action after a three-game absence and should step back in as Houston's No. 1 wideout, but there could still be enough target volume to go around for Moore to retain fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Texans' Chris Moore: Receives designation for Saturday•
-
Texans' Chris Moore: Logs limited practice•
-
Texans' Chris Moore: Managing foot injury•
-
Texans' Chris Moore: Paces pass catchers in OT loss•
-
Texans' Chris Moore: Another prime opportunity awaits•
-
Texans' Chris Moore: Big effort against Dallas•