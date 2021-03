Moore signed a one-year deal, worth up to $2 million with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moore has spent the entirety of his five-year career with Baltimore to this point, combining to record 45 receptions for 511 yards and four touchdowns in that span. Supplementing his value on the offensive side of the ball, Moore has also served as a kick returner and could fill that role with the Texans in 2021.