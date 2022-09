Moore caught three of three targets for 63 yards, including a long of 52, in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3.

Houston's wideouts had issues gaining separation against the Bears' press coverage, but Moore was able to get open for the team's longest play of the day that set up the first score. There was competition for snaps as Phillip Dorsett (13 snaps) was active after being held out last week, but Moore remains the clear third receiver.