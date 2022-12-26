Moore caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans in Week 16.

Moore was limited during practice due to a foot injury but managed to lead the position group with 61 snaps. That included the return of Brandin Cooks, who hadn't played in three weeks due to a calf injury. Moore has averaged six targets, four catches and 47 yards per game over the last eight weeks, and the 29-year-old is enjoying his best NFL season with 43 catches, 505 yards and two touchdowns. With Nico Collins (foot) done for the season, Moore will continue to fill the No. 2 wideout job over the final two weeks.