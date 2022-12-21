Moore (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Thursday's injury report will reveal whether Moore approaches Saturday's game against the Titans with an injury designation or cleared to play, but if he's available this weekend, the wideout should continue to see his share of looks in Week 16 alongside Brandin Cooks (calf, FP), with Nico Collins (foot) having missed another practice Wednesday.
