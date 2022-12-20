Moore is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report due to a foot injury.
Moore is tending to the injury after he played a season-high 86 percent of the offensive snaps while contributing four catches for 42 yards on nine targets in this past Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs. For the second straight week, the Texans played without both Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf), whose absences opened up more snaps and targets for Moore. At this stage of the week, Cooks looks to have a better chance than Collins of playing this Saturday at Tennessee. Collins was listed as a non-participant Tuesday, while Cooks joined Moore as a limited participant.
