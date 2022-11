Moore caught five of seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Commanders in Week 11. He added one carry for three yards.

Moore has taken hold of the No. 3 receiver job, which had been slated for rookie John Metchie (illness) during the leadup to the regular season. He's caught 12 of 18 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks. Had the Texans traded Brandin Cooks, Moore's value would have increased, but he remains stuck at third on depth chart.