Moore caught three passes for 21 yards on five targets against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Moore had some success in Weeks 13-through-16 when the Texans gave him more reps outside as opposed to the slot, but the inside/underneath game has never been a productive part of Moore's repertoire and in the past two weeks the Texans have reverted to lining up Moore in the slot and underneath rather than outside and downfield. If the Texans continue to misuse Moore then he might be hard-pressed to bounce back against Indianapolis in Week 18.