Moore brought in four of nine targets for 42 yards in the Texans' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Moore once again played the role of No. 1 receiver with Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) both sidelined, but unlike a stellar Week 14 showing against the Cowboys when he produced a 10-124-1 tally on 11 targets, the enhanced opportunity didn't lead to very fantasy-friendly numbers. The Texans managed just 125 net passing yards on the afternoon, leaving Moore's modest catch and yardage totals as team-high figures. Moore will naturally be due for a likely hit in targets if at least one of his position mates makes it back for a Week 16 divisional road clash against the Titans on Saturday afternoon.