The Texans list Moore (foot) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Moore will take a designation into the weekend after the foot injury rendered him a limited participant in practices Tuesday through Thursday. Though the Texans will be down a starting wideout in Nico Collins (foot) for the third game in a row, they should get another back from a three-game absence in Brandin Cooks (calf), who is listed as questionable but appears good to go for Saturday after putting in full practices Thursday and Friday. Cooks' return could result in Moore losing out on some looks, after he drew a combined 19 targets over the past two games while both Collins and Cooks were out of the lineup.
