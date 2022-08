Moore caught two of three targets for a team-high 35 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's preseason finale against San Francisco.

Moore played in all three preseason games, catching five of a nine targets for a team-high 67 yards and one touchdown. He's expected to make the final roster with only his spot on the depth chart to be determined. Moore, Chris Conley and Phillip Dorsett are jockeying for spots after Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.