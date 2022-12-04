Moore is expected to serve as one of the Texans' three starting receivers Sunday against the Browns with Brandin Cooks (calf) inactive for the contest, Aaron Wilson of SI.com reports.

Moore had already been operating as the Texans' clear No. 3 receiver the past three weeks when both Cooks and Nico Collins were available, logging at least 55 percent of the offensive snaps in each of those games while hauling in 10 of 16 targets for 97 yards. Though Collins is available Sunday and should represent the Texans' No. 1 option in the passing game, Cooks' absence should open up more playing time and a few additional looks for Moore and Phillip Dorsett.