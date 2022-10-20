Moore (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Moore didn't practice Week 5 before sitting out the Texans' win over Jacksonville, and he remained sidelined for Houston's first official workout following a Week 6 bye. The 29-year-old wideout recorded eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 108 yards over the first four games of the season. Moore will need to increase his activity in practice Thursday or Friday, or else he could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest versus Las Vegas.