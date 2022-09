Moore caught all three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Colts in Week 1.

Moore had a healthy 34 snaps in the season opener, which is a surprise as there was a lot of talk in camp about Phillip Dorsett, who was limited to just four snaps. Early on, it's looking like Moore will handle the slot receiver spot that was expected to be filled by rookie John Metchie (illness).