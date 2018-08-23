Texans' Chris Thompson: Back at practice following concussion absence
Thompson (concussion) has returned to practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson's concussion kept him out of competition for about a month so he'll have some ground to make up in the receiver position battles department. It's unclear what the Texans' plans are for Thompson down the road, but it seems as if his preseason showing could heavily sway the organization's feel about him in the short term.
